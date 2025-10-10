Fed’s Daly: Inflation has come in much less than had feared

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said on Friday that inflation has come in much less than she had feared. Daly further stated that the US central bank is projecting additional cuts in risk management.

Key quotes

Inflation has come in much less than had feared.



Labor market to point where softening looks worrisome if don't risk manage.



Policy still somewhat tight after September rate reduction.



Fed projecting additional cuts in risk management.

Market reaction

At the time of press, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is down 0.02% on the day at 99.38.