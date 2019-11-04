Fed’s Daly: Fed would make monetary policy adjustment if outlook becomes substantially different

More comments continue to flow in from the San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly after she said that the last three rate cuts were made to be supportive so we don’t find ourselves in a slowdown.
Determining the level of reserves that are needed in the financial system has been a learning process.
Decisive action from the Fed succeeded in calming money markets.
The economy is in a good place and that the Fed would make an adjustment to monetary policy if the outlook becomes substantially different.
Balance sheet expansion is about liquidity not changing the shape of the yield curve.
Worried consumer expectations will fall at some point if we don’t deliver on 2% target.
The new role of central banks is to fight inflation from below the target not above the target.
Have been thinking about whether we need average inflation targeting over the business cycle.
The US dollar index flirts with multi-day tops near 97.60, as investors continue to take profits off the table on their USD shorts, despite increased risk-on trades led by US-China trade deal hopes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Euro on track to register its worst daily decline since late Sept
On the daily chart, the Euro is trading in a downtrend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA) while challenging the 100 DMA. This Monday, the newly appointed ECB's President, Christine Lagarde, delivered a speech.
GBP/USD slides further below 1.2900 on stronger US Dollar
The GBP/USD pair dropped further under 1.2900 and printed a fresh daily low at 1.2875. Near the end of the session holds around the lows with the bearish tone intact. US Dollar Index rises further during the American session.
USD/JPY: Substantial bounce from critical Fibonacci level
The USD/JPY pair has posted a robust comeback this Monday, reaching the 108.60 during the US afternoon, as Wall Street surged, with the Dow Jones reaching a fresh all-time high. US Treasury yields were also up.
Gold stays above 50-day SMA amid fresh catalysts, USD rebound
The week-start pullback from multi-day high fails to defy Gold buyers’ confidence as the bullion remains above near-term key support, and is recovering while taking the bids to $1,509 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
RBA Preview: Pause in rate cuts until 2020
The Reserve Bank of Australia is scheduled to have a monetary policy meeting this Tuesday and is expected to refrain from moving rates after cutting the official rate for the third time this year last October, to a record low of 0.75%.