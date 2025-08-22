Fed's Collins: Don't rule out a larger and more persistent impact of tariffs on inflation

In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Boston President Susan Collins said that the overall economic fundamentals in the United States are relatively solid, per Reuters.

Key takeaways

"We cannot wait for all of the uncertainty to be behind us."

"Focused on how downside risks are evolving."

"We hear a lot about inflation in discussions around Boston Fed district."

"Don't rule out a larger and more persistent impact of tariffs on inflation."

"Not a done deal in terms of what we do at next meeting."

"Dual mandate risks are in rough balance."

"Not that worried about inflation expectations moving up."

"We can't wait for all uncertainty to be resolved before we make our decisions."

Market reaction

These comments received a hawkish score of 6.4 from FXStreet Speech Tracker. Meanwhile, FXStreet Fed Sentiment Index stays near 104.00, pointing to a neutral stance.

The US Dollar Index stays in its daily range above 98.50 as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium.