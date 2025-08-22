Fed's Collins: Don't rule out a larger and more persistent impact of tariffs on inflation

In an interview with Bloomberg on Friday, Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Boston President Susan Collins said that the overall economic fundamentals in the United States are relatively solid, per Reuters.
Key takeaways
"We cannot wait for all of the uncertainty to be behind us."
"Focused on how downside risks are evolving."
"We hear a lot about inflation in discussions around Boston Fed district."
"Don't rule out a larger and more persistent impact of tariffs on inflation."
"Not a done deal in terms of what we do at next meeting."
"Dual mandate risks are in rough balance."
"Not that worried about inflation expectations moving up."
"We can't wait for all uncertainty to be resolved before we make our decisions."
Market reaction
These comments received a hawkish score of 6.4 from FXStreet Speech Tracker. Meanwhile, FXStreet Fed Sentiment Index stays near 104.00, pointing to a neutral stance.
The US Dollar Index stays in its daily range above 98.50 as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.1600 ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole speech
EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.1600 on Friday as the US Dollar consolidates weekly gains. Traders prefer to trade with caution ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, as they pare back wagers on an imminent interest-rate cut.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3400, eyes on Powell's speech
GBP/USD keeps its defensive range play intact near 1.3400 in the second half of the day on Friday. The pair struggles to gather recovery momentum as the US Dollar stays resilient following strong PMI data. Market attention shifts to Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold retreats below $3,330 ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech
Gold retains its negative bias for the second successive day on Friday and trades below $3,330. The US Dollar stays resilient in the wake of diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed, weighing on XAU/USD. Fed Chair Powell will speak on policy outlook at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Jerome Powell expected to hint at the trajectory of monetary policy in Jackson Hole speech
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech on “Economic Outlook and Framework Review” at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday at 14:00 GMT. His words are expected to stir markets, injecting intense volatility around the US Dollar.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.