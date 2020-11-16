Fed's Clarida: Committed to using all available tools including large-scale asset purchases

The Federal Reserve is committed to using all available tools, not just funds rate and forward guidance but also large-scale asset purchases, to achieve its goals, Federal Reserve's Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said on Monday, per Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"Large-scale asset purchases are providing substantial support to the US economic recovery."
"Fed will continue to monitor developments and assess how asset purchases can best support achieving its objectives."
"Under the new framework, maximum employment would not be assessed on the unemployment rate alone."
"It would also take into account other measures such as labour force participation and prime-age employment-to-population ratios."
"Policy will not tighten solely because the unemployment rate has fallen below any particular econometric estimate of its long-run natural level."
"New framework represents an evolution, not a revolution."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index largely ignored these remarks and was last seen losing 0.05% on the day at 92.65.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD poised to challenge the monthly high
The Australian dollar advanced against its American rival on market’s optimism. RBA’s Lowe dismissed negative rates ahead of the release of the latest central bank’s minutes.
XAU/USD unable to regain the $1,900 level
Gold futures have failed on their attempts to return above $1,900 level on Monday and the yellow metal has pulled back to the previous days’ range, with downside attempts supported above $1,870.
USD/JPY under pressure, bears looking for sub-104.00 levels
The Japanese yen strengthened against the greenback, despite the positive momentum of equities. Investors keep betting against the dollar on risk-on news.
XRP price explodes over 12%, but some technical indicators spell trouble
XRP had a notable breakout on November 13 from the ascending triangle pattern formed on the daily chart. The initial price target is $0.30; however, the digital asset could be looking for a pullback first.
WTI rallies to the $42.00 area on risk appetite, OPEC+
Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate manage to reverse the recent downside and re-visit the $42.00 area on Monday.