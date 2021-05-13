Fed’s Bullard: US to move from “recovery” to “expansion” by end of June

St. Louis Federal Reserve's James Bullard has stated that the US is to move from "recovery" to "expansion" by end of June and surpass pre-pandemic level of output.
“The ‘keep households whole’ fiscal strategy has been successful well beyond initial hopes,” Bullard told the Greater Memphis Chamber, with national income "as high as it ever was and...poised to grow at an above-trend rate."
''The real gross domestic product hit a high of $19.2 trillion at the end of 2019. For the first three months of 2021 it was $19 trillion on an annualized basis, putting the United States close to completing its recovery from the pandemic downturn, Bullard said, and "moving into the expansion phase of the business cycle."
Bullard said he felt those figures were misleading, and that the labour market was "tighter" than it appears, citing the fact that as of March the ratio of unemployed people to job openings was 1.2 - low by historical standards.
Market implications
Meanwhile, the US dollar is bid on the back of this week's inflation data in both the Consumer Price Index and the Producer Price index.
Benchmark US stock indexes have also been under pressure this week but today have battled back.
Upbeat labour market data prompted investors to buy shares that stand to gain most from economic revival.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 1.6% to 34,125.31, the S&P 500 was up by 1.5% to 4,123.44 and the Nasdaq Composite was 0.9% higher to 13,152.19.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD failed to recover above 1.2100
The shared currency remains under selling pressure against its American rival, trading in the 1.2080 area. Market players waiting for more hints in the form of April Retail Sales.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.4050 amid renewed USD demand
GBP/USD trades pressured below 1.4050, as the US dollar remains broadly bid amid risk-off sentiment. Rising inflationary pressures and Brexit jitters over NI keep investors on the edge. Bailey's speech, US data in focus.
XAU/USD respects the 10-day EMA
Gold could be on the verge of a lower low, but the hourly time frame is key. The hourly support structure is guarding a break to test bullish commitments at 1,800. The 10-day EMA and confluence of the 50% mean reversion are also offering support. Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD could target 200-day SMA
Yearn Finance Price Forecast: YFI eyes consolidation after quick surge
Yearn Finance price tagged the channel’s upper trend line yesterday, falling just short of $100,000 and 261.8% Fibonacci extension target at $102,900. The sharp reversal from the trend line marks a significant turning point for YFI that will shift price action to consolidation from the uptrend beginning at the April 25 low.
US markets lead the recovery as jobless claims decline
Ongoing inflation fears remain, yet improved jobless claims help lift spirits in the US. Meanwhile, UK reopening stocks have been dealt a blow after SAGE claimed that a rise in the Indian Covid strain could slow the pace of lockdown easing.