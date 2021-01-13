Fed's Bullard: US debt is still considered safe-haven asset, dollar reserve currency

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Wednesday that US Treasury bonds are still considered as safe-haven assets and the US dollar is a reserve currency, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"Monetary policy in 2020 was very successful, avoided financial panic."
"Fatalities per day are likely at the peak, as they go down that will have big ramifications for the economy."
"There are risks; one would be mutation making vaccines less effective but that's not baseline case."
"Not expecting an all-clear date for the pandemic but as vaccines come on virus runs out of victims."
"Don't want to put specific dates on when expect to get to substantial further progress bar for tapering QE."
"It's possible you get a boom, let's wait and see if that happens."
"We've got a long way to go on labor market improvement."
"Conditions are good for generating inflation."
"No matter what theory of inflation you subscribe to, they all are pointing in the direction, toward an increase."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.3% on the day at 90.37.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.2150 as the dollar rebounds
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.2150 as the dollar gains ground. The move came alongside the fall in US yields following a bond auction on Tuesday. Another bond auction and speeches from Fed officials are eyed.
GBP/USD slides toward 1.36 as UK's Johnson mulls new restrictions
GBP/USD has been extending its losses toward 1.36 as UK PM Johnson left the door open to additional restrictions amid strain on hospitals. The US dollar has been recovering from its fall on Tuesday.
Gold consolidating above $1850 at tip of ascending triangle
It has broadly been a day of consolidation for spot gold prices (XAU/USD). The yellow metal trades with modest gains of just under $4 on the day or about 0.2% and sits currently sits just to the south of the $1860 mark, having twice rebounded from tests of the $1850 mark to the downside this session.
Bitcoin rebound to $40,000 on the cards, crypto bullish run uncertain
The cryptocurrency space has incurred significant losses since the breakdown on Monday. CoinMarketCap highlights a mainly red-painted market where only a handful of cryptocurrencies are in the green.
US Dollar Index sticks to gains above 90.00 ahead of Fedspeak, data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck vs. a basket of its main competitors, keeps the buying interest unaltered above 90.00 so far on Wednesday.