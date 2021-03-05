Fed's Bullard: Still need a lot of repair in the labor market

"The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is just returning to the level consistent with the 6 months before the pandemic, it's still quite a low level of yields," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Something panicky would catch my attention but we're not at that point."

"We still need a lot of repair in the labor market."

"We can't really talk about specific levels of yields without the data context around it, so it's hard to draw a line in the sand at a particular level."

Market reaction

The greenback continues to outperform its rivals after these remarks and the US Dollar Index was last seen gaining 0.4% on the day at 92.00.