Fed's Bullard: Most pressing issue for Fed is inflation, labour market remains “super tight”

Bullard has in the past called for the Fed to lift interest rates to 3.5% by the end of the year (above what the 2.5% rate most of the rest of the FOMC seem to favour by the year's end) and has previously hinted that 75 bps rate hikes should be considered.

A lot of people want to "put the pandemic behind them", Bullard added, who added that what happens to the European and Chinese economies are the biggest risk to the US outlook. From a macroeconomic perspective, the effects of the Ukraine war have so far been contained, Bullard continued, adding that he does not see Europe going into recession.

The most pressing issue for the Fed to tackle is inflation, St Louis Fed President and vocal hawkish FOMC member James Bullard said on Tuesday. Bullard said that the continued strong growth trend for the US economy is the base case outlook for the next 18 months at least, and that the US labour market remains "super tight". Meanwhile, household consumption is expected to hold up well though this year, he added.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.