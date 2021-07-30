Fed's Bullard: Fed should taper asset purchases this fall

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday that he feels the Federal Reserve should taper asset purchases this fall and go fairly rapidly, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"Financial markets are well prepared for taper."
"Fed should finish taper by the end of Q1-2022."
"Ending taper in early 2022 would open the way for a rate increase that year if needed."
Market reaction
These remarks help the USD stay resilient against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.13% on the day at 92.00.
