Fed’s Bullard: Fed may have overdone it with December hike

James Bullard, President of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, is on the wires now, via Reuters, commenting on the impact of the tariffs on the Fed policy.

Key Points:

“Tariffs would have to stay six months to impact the Fed policy.”

“Can see a boom in China after a trade deal.”

“Farming communities very concerned about trade war.”

“Rates are in a good place in us right now.”

“If anything the US rates are a bit restrictive.”

“Fed may have overdone it with December hike.”