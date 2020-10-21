Fed’s Brainard: Apart from virus, biggest downside risk to outlook is no new fiscal aid

Fed Governor Lael Brainard was out with some comments during the early North American session on Wednesday and called for more fiscal support from Congress. Brainard said that more stimulus is needed to address a recovery that so far has left out large parts of the economy.
Key Quotes:
- Apart from the virus, the biggest downside risk to her outlook is no new fiscal aid.
- Premature withdrawal of fiscal aid risks entrenching recessionary dynamics.
- US recovery highly uncertain, highly uneven.
- US GDP has in 3Q likely reversed more than half of its first-half decline.
- Sees inflation below 2% goal for the next few years.
- US interest rates are likely to stay below neutral for a period after liftoff.
- Fed in the months ahead of clarifying how asset purchases to best work with forward guidance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits one-month high amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD has hit the highest since early September, near 1.31. Hopes for progress on Brexit and US stimulus boost the pair, while concerns about a "circuit breaking" UK lockdown weigh on sterling.
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1850 on upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1850, the highest since in a month. Optimism about a US stimulus is boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. Investors are shrugging off the increase in eurozone COVID-19 cases and the potential for more ECB stimulus.
XAU/USD breaks through a symmetrical triangle resistance
Gold built on the previous day's modest bounce from a two-week-old ascending trend-line support and climbed to over one-week tops on Wednesday.
2020 Elections: Trump is is showing signs of a comeback, will the dollar follow?
"It ain't over till the fat lady sings" – goes the adage which is relevant for the 2020 Presidential Elections as well. Two weeks ahead of election day, there are signs that incumbent Donald Trump is clawing back some support, raising the chances that the race could drag on for longer.
USD/JPY slides towards 105.00 as US dollar melts
USD/JPY is testing lows and closes in on 105.00, mainly on the back of a broad-based US dollar weakness, as the progress on the US fiscal stimulus talks boosted the market sentiment and weigh on the safe-haven greenback.