Fed's Beige Book: Price pressures remained modest

Fed's Beige Book: Price pressures remained modestBy Eren Sengezer
The Federal Reserve recently released its Beige Book, with key headlines, via Reuters, found below:
- Economic activity expanded at modest to moderate pace in Sept through early Oct
- Richmond, Atlanta, and Dallas districts reported 'major disruptions' from hurricanes Harvey and Irma in some areas and sectors, including transportation, energy, and agriculture
- Manufacturing activity expanded modestly to moderately in most districts
- Employment growth was modest on balance
- Many districts had difficulty finding qualified workers, restraining business growth
- Despite tight labor market majority of districts saw only modest to moderate wage pressures
- Price pressures remained modest
