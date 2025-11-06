Fed’s Barr: Fed must pay attention to ensuring that the job market is solid
Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michael Barr spoke at a virtual event for Fed Communities on Thursday, where he claimed that it is becoming increasingly difficult for those who are less well-off to save. Barr added that the low hiring rates in a low-hire, low-fire environment may indicate some impact of AI adoption in certain sectors.
Key takeaways
It is becoming increasingly difficult for those who are less well-off to save, making them more vulnerable to economic shocks.
There is currently a significant gap in the economy between the top 40% and the rest of the population.
The low hiring rates in a low-hire, low-fire environment may indicate some impact of ai adoption in certain sectors.
The Fed must pay attention to ensuring that the job market is solid.
I see a two-speed economy, with wealthier households thriving.
Progress has been made on inflation, but further work remains to be done.”
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.