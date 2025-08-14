Fed's Barkin warns that companies are still adapting supply chains for tariffs

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin noted on Thursday that despite an overall improvement in business sentiment through the midpoint of the year, many firms are still not ready to resume a strong pace of hiring. A constant cycle of ever-changing tariffs surpressed the mood of many business operators in the first and second quarters, driving down the pace of hiring.
Key highlights
Business sentiment has picked up in some ways, but not yet on the hiring side.
Businesses still do not seem to be planning layoffs.
Credit card, other data providing a sense that July consumer data may be stronger.
Still early days for companies adapting supply chains to account for tariffs.
Consumers are ready to trade down, may make firms more cautious about passing along tariff costs.
Unemployment rate has been remarkably stable, with slowing growth in job gains matched by slowing growth in labor force.
Businesses have been holding back on hiring so may not have much to cut even if there is pressure on costs.
Underlying dynamics for households still seem strong, given wage gains and employment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces further consolidation near term
AUD/USD came under renewed downside pressure on Thursday, breaking below the 0.6500 support in response to the U-turn in the US Dollar, as investors assessed the likelihood of a 25 basis point rate cut at the Fed’s September meeting.
EUR/USD remains poised for extra gains
EUR/USD retreated from the area of recent monthly highs past the 1.1700 barrier on the back of the strong resumption of the upside impulse in the Greenback, which was at the same time bolstered by higher-than-expected US wholesale inflation in July. Moving forward, investors now shift their attention to Friday’s release of US Retail Sales and the U-Mich survey.
Gold looks weak near $3,340
Persistent selling pressure keeps Gold on the defensive near the $3,330 region per troy ounce, or weekly lows, on Thursday. The precious metal's downward impulse coincides with the US Dollar's strong performance and increasing US yields across the board.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP eyes uptrend fresh rebound amid US inflation concerns
Ripple (XRP) is facing a spike in volatility on Thursday that is impacting most major cryptocurrencies. The international money transfer token is down nearly 5%, trading at $3.12 at the time of writing.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.