Fed's Barkin: Supply constraints could limit potential upside in overall growth

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin said on Thursday that the labor and other supply challenges are likely to last into the summer, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Question of how to unclog the labor market is going to be critical to recovery."

"Constraints could limit potential upside in overall growth."

"Expectations, business outlook, not pointing to persistent, multi-year jump in inflation."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.12% on the day at 90.66.