Fed's Barkin: Lack of job growth is the real concern

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin noted on Thursday that the key thing to watch moving forward will be jobs figures, softly suggesting that equity markets may have overreacted to recent soft data.
Key highlights
Most hurricanes and tropical storms don't affect the macroeconomy.
What I hear from folks on the ground in the labor market is people are cutting back on hiring, but not firing.
No hiring, no firing, that's what we see in the data, and from here it could go either way.
The math of that suggests the unemployment rate goes up.
What would make you more worried is if job growth started to disappear.
For me, the case for lowering in July would have been either absolute conviction that the labor market was on the precipice, or if you thought you had inflation under control.
The equity markets don't feel like there's a big cataclysmic event that just happened.
The financial markets are looking not just at the modal outlook but also at the tails.
The US may be heading into a long-term worker shortage.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The 200-day SMA is just there
AUD/USD maintained its bullish performance unchanged and approached the key 0.6600 mark, advancing sharply more than 1% on the back of marginal gains in the Greenback and a tepid recovery in the commodity complex.
EUR/USD remained week and challenged 1.0900
Despite the US Dollar lost momentum towards the end of the session on Wall Street, EUR/USD could not help retreating for the third consecutive session, this time hitting weekly lows near 1.0880.
Gold resumes advance after reconquering $2,400
Gold (XAU/USD) trades decisively higher on the day above $2,410 on Thursday, looking to snap a five-day losing streak. Despite the renewed USD strength and rising US yields, XAU/USD seems to be attracting technical buyers after breaking above $2,400.
Judge says Ripple will eventually “cross the line” with law violations, slams firm with $125 million fine
Ripple (XRP) led gains among top 10 cryptocurrencies on Thursday after a historic court ruling in the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit. Judge Analisa Torres considered the likelihood of the payment remittance firm violating federal securities law in the future and hit Ripple with a $125 million penalty.
Better claims data powers rally in stocks
The buyers have taken control of the session this afternoon thanks to a fall in weekly jobless claims in the US, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.