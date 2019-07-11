Fed's Barkin: Focused on economic data, not the markets

Additional comments from Richmond Fed President Barkin cross the wires as he continues to speak in an interview with Bloomberg. Below are some key quotes, per Reuters.
"The U.S. labor market is tight."
"Fed will discuss what to do with balance sheet if they decide to change rates."
"Focused on economic data, not the markets."
"Hopes and expect that Trump will not remove Fed chairman Powell."
"There is still a lot of important economic data to come before next Fed meeting."
The US Dollar Index stays calm a little above the 97 mark following these remarks.
