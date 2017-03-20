Federal Reserve Board's website has a new design

The Federal Reserve Board just launched its new website and here is the official announcement:

"The Federal Reserve Board's website (www.federalreserve.gov) has a new design and additional features to improve the experience of visitors seeking information about the Federal Reserve and its actions. Visitors will now find the site easier to view on mobile devices, and restructured navigation menus make information easier to find."

"The News & Events section now includes a comprehensive events and publications calendar and filters to search press releases, speeches, and testimony. The About the Fed section has been restructured to include updated information from the Board's Purposes & Functions publication."