“We look for the Fed to proceed with its signaled 50 bps hike tomorrow, although the prospect of a further downshift to a 25 bps hike come its first meeting of 2023 has increased with this report.”

“While the pace of inflation is expected to slow further over the next few months, the roughly 5% pace of wage growth is likely to keep the Fed in inflation-fighting mode for a while yet.”

“The Consumer Price Index came in lower than expected in November, with the headline rising 0.1% and the core advancing 0.2%. Nevertheless, a sustained return to the Fed's inflation goal remains some ways away. Services ex-shelter and ex-travel picked up in November, and the overall core index is running at a 4.3% annualized rate the past three months.”

