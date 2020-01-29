Fed to hike IOER rate by 5bps - TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities expect the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to hike the interest rate it pays on excess reserves (IOER) by 5 basis points to 1.6%.
Key quotes
We expect a 5bp rise in the IOER rate to 1.60%, with the change downplayed as just a technical adjustment.
The Fed funds rate will almost certainly be left unchanged today. Tweaks to the FOMC statement are likely to be minor, with the policy still described as "appropriate" but with officials also still in "monitor[ing]" mode, consistent with an easing bias.
With the Fed expected to maintain the status quo, the USD still remains the best of a bad lot, particularly as FX is preoccupied with virus contagion fears.
Excess reserves are capital reserves held by a bank in excess of what is required by the Fed. Since 2008, the Fed has been paying banks an interest rate on these excess reserves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to cheer an above-forecast Aussie inflation data
AUD/USD is having a tough time putting on a good show despite the above-forecast Australian inflation data for the month of Dec. The CPI data, which was forecasted to remain steady at 1.7% year-on-year, rose to 1.8% in Dec.
USD/JPY holds the higher ground above 109.00 ahead of Fed interest rate
USD/JPY trades firmer within a familiar range around 109.20 region, as the bulls benefit from a better market mood despite the ongoing China coronavirus crisis. All eyes remain on the Fed interest rate decision for fresh direction.
3 Questions for the Fed
After experiencing its largest one day decline in months, stocks rebounded on Tuesday. While some investors may hope that the worse is over, it is important to realize that the full effects of the coronavirus has not been seen.
Gold: Bulls looking for a discount in 1560s
Gold top in the making with a weekly shooting star and weekly divergence. The price of gold has been found floundering between 1580 and the 1560s following a surge at the start of the year to the highest levels since March 2013 at $1,611.
GBP/USD: 1.3080 questions break of short-term falling trendline
GBP/USD trades near 1.3025 during the early Wednesday’s trading session. The pair recently broke a three-day-old falling trend line but is still to cross the near-term key resistance confluence.