Fed: Taylor as Vice Chair? - ING

The fallout in the US dollar might be muted for the added fact that Taylor could still find himself on the FOMC in some capacity, with President still set to appoint three additional FOMC Governors – including a new Vice Chair to replace Stanley Fischer, according to Viraj Patel, Foreign Exchange Strategist at ING.

Key Quotes

“Yet, the bigger question we’re asking ourselves is whether Taylor as Chair or Vice Chair would actually be game-changing in the long-run? Assessing his recent rules-based academic literature, there are there areas where we note Taylor differs from the Fed's current ideology: (1) his estimate of what the real neutral interest rate (r*) is; (2) QE as central bank policy tool; and (3) the role of the USD in the Fed policy reaction function: