Fed Survey: Households report decline in financial well-being

According to the findings of the US Federal Reserve's annual survey entitled "Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking," households reported a decline in financial well-being.

Key takeaways

"Report shows higher prices have negatively affected most households."

"One third of households cited inflation as their main financial challenge."

"73% of respondents say they were doing 'at least okay financially' in 2022 vs 78% in 2021."

"Share of those saying they were worse off rose to 35%, the highest since the question was first asked in 2014."

"More workers received and asked for a pay increase or promotion in 2022 vs 2021."

"63% of respondents said they would cover a $400 emergency expense with cash, down from record-high 68% in 2021."

"Responses to survey questions suggest there has been some erosion in household financial buffers."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains slightly above 103.20 after this report.