Fed: Prolonged pause anticipated – DBS

DBS Bank's Group Research analyst Taimur Baig, discusses the US Federal Reserve's decision to maintain the Fed Funds rate unchanged, marking the first pause in six months. The report highlights the balance between strong economic growth and modest labor market weakness, suggesting that further data on labor market conditions will dictate future rate cuts. The analysis emphasizes the importance of Fed independence amid ongoing political considerations.

Fed maintains rate amid economic signals

"Overnight, the US Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee chose to leave the Fed Funds rate unchanged, the first pause in half a year. Having cut rates steadily, with the economy now poised between rather strong growth, flattening inflation trends, and incipient but modest labour market weakness, Fed officials see little urgency to continue accommodation."

"The market was well placed to receive the communication and seems to be aligned with the Fed that only further data showing substantial weakness in the labour market would warrant a resumption of rate cuts before mid-year."

"This is particularly the case as nominal wage growth continues to outpace inflation comfortably and some lingering risks to inflation (from tariff to weak dollar to immigration tightness to loose fiscal policy) remain."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)