Fed press conference: Chairman Jerome Powell speech live stream - Jun. 19

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, will be delivering his remarks on the monetary policy outlook at a press conference following the 2-day meeting of the Board of Governors. Powell's speech today (June 19, 2019) will start at 18:30 GMT.
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.
FOMC Preview: What 14 major banks are expecting from June meeting?
Today, world markets are keenly awaiting the all-important June Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy decision which will be announced at 1800 GMT and as we move towards the decision timings, here are the expectations as forecasted by the economists and researchers of 14 major banks.
When is the Fed interest rate decision and how could it affect EUR/USD?
Markets reaction to the statement, projections and Powell’s press conference is not likely to be muted or small, like other recent meetings. The outlook and market expectations changed over the last weeks and look more sensitive. A rate cut, not today but soon, is now seen in prices.
