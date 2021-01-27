Fed Press Conference: Chairman Jerome Powell speech live stream – January 27

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, will be delivering his remarks on the monetary policy outlook at a press conference following the meeting of the Board of Governors. Powell's speech will start at 19:30 GMT.
"The Federal Reserve is set to leave its bond-buying plan unchanged and signal a steady hand," says FXStreet Analyst Yohay Elam.
"We expect Fed Chair Powell will be asked about the tapering process on the back of the previous weeks' discussions," note Danske Bank analysts.
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.
