Fed Press Conference: Chairman Jerome Powell speech live stream – April 28

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, will be delivering his remarks on the monetary policy outlook at a press conference following the meeting of the Board of Governors. Powell's speech will start at 18:30 GMT.
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.
EUR/USD hovers around 1.21 in tense trading
EUR/USD is marginally higher just below the 1.2100 figure, as speculative interest waits for the US Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. ECB’s Lagarde reiterated that “there are still downside risks,” for the EU.
GBP/USD edges above 1.39 as tension mounts
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, drifting higher as tension mounts ahead of the all-important Fed decision. Concerns about Brexit and optimism about Britain's vaccination campaign are balancing each other.
XAU/USD rebounds from two-week lows to $1775 ahead of the FOMC
Metals recovered strength during the American session and ahead of the FOMC decision. Gold prices bounced sharply from weekly lows back above $1770. The yellow metal awaits Powell with a positive intraday tone.
ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat
Bitcoin price showed exhaustion of buyers before hitting a local top at $57,184 due to the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) reversal signal in the form of a red ‘one’ candlestick.