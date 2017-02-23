Fed officials see rate increases ‘fairly soon’ - SocGen

Kit Juckes, Research Analyst at Societe Generale, notes that the Fed flags interest rate rise ‘fairly soon’ is the FT’s line.

Key Quotes

“Fed Minutes: Officials see rate increases ‘fairly soon’ is the Wall Street Journal’s take. The market’s reaction is to edge the probability of a May hike up a bit and the probability of a March hike down a bit, while ‘Mr Market’ is pretty convinced we’ll have had a rate rise by mid-year. The general sense is that if the fed really wanted to open the door to a March hike, they would have worked harder to get the possibility priced into the front end of the Treasury curve.”