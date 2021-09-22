Fed leaves policy rate unchanged, judges asset tapering may soon be warranted

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced on Wednesday that it left the benchmark interest rate, the target range for federal funds, unchanged at 0%-0.25% as widely expected. In its policy statement, the Fed noted that if progress continues toward employment and inflation goals broadly as expected, a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted.
Follow our live coverage of the FOMC decision and the market reaction.
Market reaction
The USD weakened modestly against its peers following the FOMC's policy announcements. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.12% on the day at 93.10.
Additional takeaways as summarized by Reuters
"Fed vote in favor of policy was unanimous."
"Indicators of economic activity and employment have continued to strengthen."
"Sectors most adversely affected by the pandemic have improved in recent months but the rise in COVID-19 cases has slowed their recovery."
"Will maintain current fed funds rate until labor market has reached maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2% and is on track to moderately exceed that for some time."
"Will maintain accommodative policy until inflation runs moderately above 2% for some time, so that inflation averages 2% over time and longer-term inflation expectations remain well-anchored at 2%."
"Inflation is elevated, largely reflecting transitory factors."
"Path of the economy continues to depend on the course of the virus."
"Will continue to buy at least $80 billion/month of treasuries and $40 billion/month of mortgage-backed securities until ‘substantial further progress’ made on maximum employment, price stability goals, but that progress has been made."
"Progress on vaccinations will likely continue to reduce the effects of the public health crisis on the economy but risks to the economic outlook remain."
"Raised counterparty limit for overnight reverse repo facility to $160 billion per day from $80 billion effective September 23; other parameters unchanged."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1750 after Fed cautiously moves toward tapering
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1750, after the Fed said tapering its $120 billion/month bond-buying scheme "may soon be warranted" but refrained from signaling a rate hike in 2022 and said inflation is transitory.
GBP/USD bounces on mixed Fed message
GBP/USD has advanced toward 1.37 after the Fed left its policy unchanged, signaled tapering but remained split on raising rates next year. The Evergrande crisis and potential US-UK trade deals were moving cable earlier.
GBP/USD bounces on mixed Fed message
GBP/USD has advanced toward 1.37 after the Fed left its policy unchanged, signaled tapering but remained split on raising rates next year. The Evergrande crisis and potential US-UK trade deals were moving cable earlier.
Gold: Fed's hawkish tone marred by risk-on sentiment
Fed leaves interest rates unchanged says moderation in asset purchases "may soon be warranted". Gold volatile on the FOMC statement and rallies into daily resistance. Risk-on tone persists surrounding Evergrande contagion prospects abating.
XRP price bound for another dip before 40% rebound
Ripple price came down 20% since the beginning of this week. With some upside today, bulls stand to face a bull trap that could get quite painful. A better entry point at $0.78 looks to be more promising for bulls.