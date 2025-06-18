Fed dot plot maintains forecast for 50 bps cut in 2025; GDP revised down, PCE inflation revised upward

The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) latest dot plot indicates that interest rates will average 3.9% by the end of 2025, matching the March projection.
If this forecast comes true, the Federal Reserve (Fed) could implement two 25 basis point (bps) rate cuts or a single 50 bps cut in 2025.
In 2026, rates are projected to rise to 3.6% from the previous 3.4% and to 3.4% in 2027, above the 3.1% projected in the March dot plot. The longer-term forecast remains at 3%.
The Fed also revised its economic projections. US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is now projected at 1.4% this year, down from the previous forecast of 1.7%. For 2026, the economy is expected to grow by 1.6%, below the 1.8% estimated in March.
The unemployment rate is expected to rise to 4.5% by the end of 2025, up from the previously estimated 4.4%. For 2026, the forecast remains unchanged at 4.5%, above the March projection of 4.3%.
Finally, PCE inflation is estimated to rise to 3% by the end of the year, up from the 2.7% previously forecast. In 2026, inflation is expected to ease to 2.4%, slightly higher than the 2.2% projected in March. By 2027, the PCE index is expected to reach 2.1%, up from March's expectations of 2%. The core PCE has also been revised upward for 2025, reaching 3.1% from 2.8%.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Stuck within the range
AUD/USD left behind Tuesday’s strong pullback and regained upside impulse on Wednesday, advancing well north of 0.6500 the figure despite the late rebound in the Greenback. Investors will now closely follow the release of the always relevant Australian jobs report.
EUR/USD stalls below 1.1500 as Fed holds, Trump comments lift Dollar
The EUR/USD trades almost flat after climbing past the 1.1500 figure, following the Federal Reserve's decision to hold rates unchanged, amid increasing tensions in the Middle East. This, along with comments from US President Donald Trump, boosted the Dollar, capping the Euro’s advance.
Gold loses the grip, breaks below $3,400
Gold now turns negative after breaching below the key $3,400 mark per troy ounce on Wednesday, all in response to the hawkish message from Chair Powell after the Fed’s steady hand at its gathering.
Australia unemployment rate expected to signal a broadly stable labor market
The Australian Bureau of Statistics will release the May monthly employment report at 01:30 GMT on Thursday. The country is expected to have added 25K new job positions, while the Unemployment Rate is projected to hold steady at 4.1%.
In the Eurozone, inflation is also a monetary phenomenon
Monetary aggregates continue to be closely monitored by the European Central Bank (ECB), a sign that, despite the passage of time and the increasing complexity of financing circuits, quantitative theory remains relevant.