Fed Daly: Considerable uncertainty about inflation over the next three months

Mary C. Daly, President of the Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of San Francisco, highlighted the uncertainty facing the Fed while participating in a fireside chat at George Mason University in Virginia.
Key highlights
The last three months has left considerable uncertainty about the next few months of inflation.
There is considerable uncertainty about inflation in the next three months.
Daly is getting different signals from firms who say consumers seem to be getting choosy but input prices are not yet receding.
The balance sheet offers no signal about monetary policy.
Currently no evidence that the labor market is approaching a worrisome position.
Fed's Daly sees a really healthy labor market and inflation that is too high.
Risks to employment and inflation goals are balanced.
Fed policy is restrictive but it may still take time to bring inflation down.
More from Fed Daly
2% is the inflation target and the Fed is not going to change the goalpost while it is trying to reach it.
Other issues for framework will likely be the neutral level of rates, probablity of hitting zero lower bound on rates, and path of potential output.
A softening labor market would be getting back to normal growth.
If the labor market falters, I would think about adjusting the rate.
It is far too early to declare labor market fragile and faltering.
Still seeing disinflation underway; no doubt things are slower now than last year.
I am still seeing supply improvements; there is no evidence the Fed has to really push the economy down.
Inflation expectations are well anchored, and consumers are becoming price sensitive.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps the bullish outlook above 0.6600
A negative session in the Greenback allowed AUD/USD to leave behind two consecutive sessions of losses and reclaim the area beyond the key barrier at 0.6600 the figure on Thursday.
EUR/USD: Next target emerges at 1.0800
In line with the broad improvement in the risk appetite, EUR/USD reversed part of the recent weakness and advanced to the vicinity of the 1.0800 region in response to the renewed selling pressure hurting the Dollar.
Gold poised to resume its advance
XAU/USD now gathers fresh steam and advances to the highest level in many sessions north of the $2,330 mark per troy ounce on the back of further selling pressure hurting the Greenback as well as mixed US yields.
Bitcoin price is down over 20% from its peak, but BTC macro uptrend remains very much intact
Bitcoin (BTC) price peaked at $73,777 in March, marking a new all-time high recorded over a month before the fourth halving. The bold move north has however been followed by a cascade of load-shedding exercises, though not enough to invalidate the big-picture bullish outlook for BTC.
Bank of England update: A mixed bag
As widely expected, the Bank of England (BoE) held the Bank Rate on hold at 5.25% for a sixth consecutive meeting, its highest level since 2008. However, what was key today was the central bank signalled it could be getting closer to easing policy in the summer, possibly as early as June’s meeting or in August, which is fully priced in at the moment.