Fed Beige Book: Economic activity continued to expand at a modest pace

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book has stated that the economic activity continued to expand at a modest pace overall from mid-May through early July, with little change from the prior reporting period.
In most Districts, sales of retail goods increased slightly overall, although vehicle sales were flat. Activity in the nonfinancial services sector rose further. Tourism activity was broadly solid, with Atlanta and Richmond recording robust growth in this sector. Although some Districts continued to report healthy expansion in the transportation sector, others noted that activity declined modestly. On balance, home sales picked up somewhat, but residential construction activity was flat. Nonresidential construction activity increased or remained strong in most reporting Districts, and commercial rents rose. Manufacturing production was generally flat, but a few Districts noted a modest pickup in activity since the last reporting period. Agricultural output declined modestly following unusually heavy rainfall in some areas, and oil and gas production fell somewhat. Increased demand for loans was broad-based, with all but two Districts noting some growth in financing activity. The outlook generally was positive for the coming months, with expectations of continued modest growth, despite widespread concerns about the possible negative impact of trade-related uncertainty.
EUR/USD extends advance to 1.1230 region
The American currency is under selling pressure in the US session, hurt by disappointing housing data and resurgent demand for safe-havens, as trade jitters weigh on stocks.
GBP/USD turns positive daily basis, holds near yearly lows
The Pound extends its recovery against the dollar after bottoming at a fresh multi-year low of 1.2381 earlier in the day. Brexit uncertainty to keep the upside limited.
USD/JPY tumbles toward 108.00 on lower US yields
The USD/JPY pair dropped below Asian session lows and fell to 108.04. As of writing it was trading at 108.05/10 with the negative tone intact.
Gold: Yellow metal gets intraday boost above the 1,400.00 figure
Gold is currently consolidating gains in a triangle above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is trading above the 1,400.00 mark and the main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term.
Trade war revival hits equities
The more worrying economic environment has been showing up in European numbers for some time, but today it was US railroad CSX that provided the reason for caution.