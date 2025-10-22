TRENDING:
Farage ramps up criticism of BoE – Rabobank

Farage ramps up criticism of BoE – Rabobank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

In recent weeks, Nigel Farage has sharpened criticism of the Bank of England. His challenge to central bank independence isn’t just opposition rhetoric but signals potential future policy, Rabobank's Senior Macro Strategist Stefan Koopman reports.

UK central bank independence under scrutiny

"The UK’s flexible institutional architecture enables swift and meaningful changes to its monetary regime. The bond market is the natural source of pushback. Markets may price this risk early if Reform UK’s polling leads persist and/or if central bank reform enters the party’s manifesto."

"That could be reflected in steeper gilt curves with higher risk premiums, an FX uncertainty discount, and underperformance in rate-sensitive equities. If credibility in the UK’s institutions erodes, even modest reforms can trigger outsized market reactions."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

