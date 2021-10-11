Failed breakout in Apple Inc (AAPL) — what should investor and trader do [Video]

Change of character was observed in Apple Inc (AAPL) after the false breakout. Find out what’s next for AAPL. Watch the video below:
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1600 as USD licks NFP-led wounds
EUR/USD struggles to extend the corrective pullback towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebounds amid worsening mood. Mixed concerns relating to Fed tapering, US-China and soaring energy costs dent risk appetite. Light trading can restrict intraday moves, as all eyes remain on Wednesday’s US inflation and FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD: Bears need 1.3580 to give
GBP/USD has corrected into a critical daily resistance following the last September drop to test below 1.35 the figure. The resistance, at this juncture, if it holds, then the price would be expected to melt and break 4-hour supports and results in a downside continuation to test trendline support.
Gold faces a wall of resistances around $1765
Gold is attempting another run higher on Monday, despite the risk-on market mood and persistent strength in the US Treasury yields, which underpins the greenback. Gold price rebounds from critical $1750 amid mixed market sentiment.
Biden administration mulls executive order on increasing crypto oversight
The Biden administration is reportedly planning to widen the scope of cryptocurrency oversight. An executive order is being considered for agencies to examine digital assets. President Joe Biden has still yet to make a decision.
US Sep Nonfarm Payrolls: Taper expectations intact despite dismal job numbers
The US economy created less than half the number of expected jobs in September. Firms seem unwilling or unable to hire workers despite a huge backlog of unfilled positions. Nonfarm Payrolls added 194,000 jobs in September, less than half the 500,000 consensus forecast.