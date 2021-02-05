Exxon Mobil (XOM) Considering adding activist investor Jeff Ubben to the board according to Bloomberg

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares are higher on Friday as Bloomberg reports that Exxon is considering adding activist investor Jeff Ubben to the board.
Additional takeaways
Ubben’s investment firm Inclusive Capital Partners could also take a significant stake in the oil major if Jeff Ubben is appointed to the board.
Bloomberg reports that discussions between Exxon (XOM) and Ubben are “constructive”.
Recent press speculation has linked Exxon Mobil (XOM) to Chevron (CVX).
Market Reaction
Shares in Exxon Mobil (XOM) are trading nearly 1.5% higher during Friday’s pre-market session at $48.98.
XOM hares have performed strongly since announcing results on Tuesday. Exxon announced its first loss in forty years but still beat analyst expectations on EPS. Exxon (XOM) more importantly pledged to maintain its generous dividend.
