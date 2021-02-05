Exxon Mobil (XOM) Considering adding activist investor Jeff Ubben to the board according to Bloomberg

Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares are higher on Friday as Bloomberg reports that Exxon is considering adding activist investor Jeff Ubben to the board.

Additional takeaways

Ubben’s investment firm Inclusive Capital Partners could also take a significant stake in the oil major if Jeff Ubben is appointed to the board.

Bloomberg reports that discussions between Exxon (XOM) and Ubben are “constructive”.

Recent press speculation has linked Exxon Mobil (XOM) to Chevron (CVX).

Market Reaction

Shares in Exxon Mobil (XOM) are trading nearly 1.5% higher during Friday’s pre-market session at $48.98.

XOM hares have performed strongly since announcing results on Tuesday. Exxon announced its first loss in forty years but still beat analyst expectations on EPS. Exxon (XOM) more importantly pledged to maintain its generous dividend.

The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.