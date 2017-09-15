Explosion on a London underground train, another terror attack?By Dhwani Mehta
The Sun reports an explosion on a London Underground train that has left commuters with "facial burns" after a "fireball flew down a carriage" and injured "about 20 people".
Adding to this, Reuters reported that heavily armed police rushed to an incident at a London underground station.
London police said on Twitter: ““We are aware of an incident at #Parsons Green tube station. Officers are in attendance.”
GBP/USD remains unfazed by the above headlines, trading at the highest levels since July 2016 on BOE’s hawkish signals.
