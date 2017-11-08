Ex-US defense official: Any new Korean war could quickly escalate to catastrophe

Ex-US defense official: Any new Korean war could quickly escalate to catastropheBy Dhwani Mehta
David Shear, former senior US defense official for East Asia under former president Barack Obama, told Reuters on Friday, any new military conflict with North Korea would likely escalate a nuclear war, bringing catastrophic casualties not seen since World War 2.
Key Quotes:
"It would be very difficult to eliminate that threat before the artillery fire could create a lot of damage on the southern side."
"I take projections of casualties of thousands to tens of thousands quite seriously and that's just in South Korea - it's possible North Korea could attack Japan as well."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.