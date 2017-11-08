China Press: China should stay neutral if North Korea attacks first

China Press: China should stay neutral if North Korea attacks firstBy Dhwani Mehta
A Chinese state-run newspaper, the Global Times, noted on Friday that If North Korea launches an attack that threatens the United States then China should stay neutral, but if the United States attacks first and tries to overthrow North Korea's government, then China should stop them, Reuters reports.
The paper cited: "It needs to make clear its stance to all sides and make them understand that when their actions jeopardize China's interests, China will respond with a firm hand."
