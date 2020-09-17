Ex-PBOC’s Sheng: China should monitor inflows, rapid yuan appreciation

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) should pay close attention to the large short-term capital inflows and the rapid yuan appreciation, said Sheng Songcheng, former Head of the Statistics Department at the central bank while addressing a wealth management forum on Thursday.

Key quotes

“China's exchange rate regime does not need to be fundamentally changed, but the country should closely monitor large short-term capital inflows and the risk of a rapid yuan appreciation.”

“Large short-term capital inflows could raise imported inflationary pressures and push up domestic asset prices.”

Market reaction

The yuan has risen more than 6% from the May lows against the dollar. At the press time, USD/CNY rises 0.36% to 6.7770, courtesy of the upbeat Fed economic assessment.