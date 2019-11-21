Ex-Fed Chair Yellen: There is good reason to worry about the US economy sliding into recession – CNBC

While speaking at the World Business Forum, the ex-Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Janet Yellen crossed wires via CNBC. The news conveys the ex-official's comments saying that Pronounced wealth inequality that has built up for decades poses a major threat to a US economy that is in otherwise “excellent” shape.
Key quotes
US-China tariff war is having a detrimental impact both on businesses and consumers through higher prices and a general air of uncertainty.
While she doesn’t see a recession on the horizon, she also noted that the risks are piling up.
With three rate cuts this year, there remains “not as much scope as I would like to see for the Fed to be able to respond to that. So there is good reason to worry.”
Despite the central bank’s efforts to guide the economy, Yellen cited “a very worrisome long-term [trend] in which you have a very substantial share of the U.S. workforce feeling like they’re not getting ahead. It’s true, they’re not getting ahead.”
FX implications
Even if markets ignored the news, this could exert additional downside on the risk-tone and could weigh on the AUD/USD that is currently taking rounds to 0.6790 by the press time of early Asian morning on Friday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls away from two-week highs, steadies near mid-1.10s
EUR/USD lost its momentum before testing 1.11 as surging US Treasury bond yields and upbeat macroeconomic data from the US helped USD gather strength.
GBP/USD fails to hold above 1.29 on broad USD recovery
GBP/USD erased more than 70 pips in American trading hours and turned red below 1.2900 pressured by the broad-based USD strength that saw the US Dollar Index rebound to 98.
USD/JPY edges higher toward 108.70 as 10-year T-bond yield extends rally
The USD/JPY pair rose modestly in the last hour boosted by the improving market sentiment and was last seen trading at 108.65, adding 0.05% on a daily basis.
Gold: Remains vulnerable below 100-day SMA
Gold seems to have stalled its recent corrective bounce from three-month lows and witnessed a modest pullback from previous support, now turned resistance near 100-day SMA.
Big Day for the Euro with ECB Lagarde and PMIs
Friday will be a big day for the euro. There's a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde and November PMIs. Since Lagarde became the President of the central bank, she has not made any direct comments on monetary policy.