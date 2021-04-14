EU's von der Leyen: We have reached 100 million vaccinations in EU

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that they have reached 100 million coronavirus vaccinations in the European Union, as reported by Reuters.

"The EU will get 50 million BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines earlier, in the second quarter rather than the fourth quarter as scheduled initially," von der Leyen further revealed. "The EU starts talks with BioNTech-Pfizer for new COVID vaccine contract for 1.8 billion doses over 2021-2023."

Market reaction

The market mood improved modestly following these comments and the Euro Stoxx 50 Index was last seen gaining 0.35% on a daily basis at 3,980.