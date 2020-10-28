EU's von der Leyen: Supply of potential COVID-19 vaccines could begin in earnest in April

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted on Wednesday that the supply of potential COVID-10 vaccine to Europe could begin "in earnest in April," as reported by Reuters.

Von der Leyen further noted that companies could deliver up to 50 million vaccines to the European Union, in the best-case scenario. Earlier in the day, she acknowledged that they were expecting the coronavirus cases to increase in the next two-three weeks.

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair remains under heavy bearish pressure following these comments and was last seen losing 0.58% on the day at 1.1726.