EU's von der Leyen: Fair balance on Brexit not yet achieved

The decision on Brexit will be made on Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

Von der Leyen further noted that they haven't been able to achieve a "fair balance" on Brexit and added that they were willing to grant the UK access to the EU's single market under fair conditions.

Market reaction

The British pound continues to weaken against its major rivals after these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 1% on a daily basis at 1.3260.