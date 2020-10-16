EU's von der Leyen: EU continues to work for a deal but not at any price

After British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the EU refused to negotiate seriously on the trade deal, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated that the EU continues to work for a deal but not at any price.

"As planned, our negotiation team will go to London next week to intensify these negotiations," von der Leyen tweeted out.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen trading flat on the day at 1.2914.