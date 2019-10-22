EU's Tusk: Will react to Brexit delay request in the coming days

The European Union Council President Donald Tusk, speaking in the parliament this Tuesday, said that we are ready for all scenarios and will react to Brexit delay request in the coming days. Still consulting leaders on Brexit extension, which will depend on what UK lawmakers decide or do not, Tusk added further.
The comments did little to influence the British Pound as investors held back from placing any bets and look forward to a second reading of the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Act Bill (WAB).
