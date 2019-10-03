EU's Tusk to UK PM Johnson: We remain open but still unconvinced

Following his conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, European Council President Donald Tusk said that he told PM Johnson that although they remained open on Brexit, they were still unconvinced, as reported by Reuters.

"The European Union stands fully behind Ireland," Donald Tusk added.

Despite these comments, the GBP/USD pair continues to push higher boosted by the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the Greenback in the American session. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.2400, adding 0.8% on a daily basis.