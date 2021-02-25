EU's Šefčovič: Would not rule out prospect of extensions to two grace periods

Maroš Šefčovič, European Commission Vice President of Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight, said on Thursday that he would not rule out the prospect of extensions to two grace periods but added that the UK must reciprocate, Reuters reported, citing RTE News.

"The European Union would be prepared to look at a bilateral veterinary agreement with the UK," Šefčovič added.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 0.23% on the day at 6,675.