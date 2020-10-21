EU’s Michel: We want a Brexit deal but not at any cost

Commenting on the Brexit standoff, the European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday, “we want a deal but not at any cost.”

The level playing field, it's a question of fair competition.

Stopping access to the UK waters would cost extraordinary damage to the EU fishing fleet.

We respect the UK sovereignty now.

We cannot have your cake and eat it.

We are determined to ensure all businesses follow the same principles when operating in our market.

Time is very short.

We stand ready to negotiate 24/7.

The UK has big decision to make.

The UK sovereign answer will determine level of access to the EU internal market.

Ready in case of no deal.