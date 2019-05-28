EU's Juncker: There will be no renegotiation of Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is now out on the wires, reiterating that there won't be a renegotiation of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill.
Earlier today, British Trade Minister Liam Fox said that it would be "unfortunate and surprising" if the EU didn't want to negotiate changes to the Brexit deal. "That would increase the chances of a no deal exit," Fox argued.
