EU’s Juncker: Risk of a no-deal Brexit remains 'real'

The European Commission President Juncker is on the wires now, as he speaks alongside the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Barnier in the European Parliament.

Brexit deal is still possible.

Main sticking point in Brexit is Irish border, backstop.

Until UK proposal is made, cannot say any progress in Brexit has been made.

Says talks with Johnson was 'friendly, constructive'.

Not sure if we will get a deal, there is little time remaining.