EU's Hogan: Recent events in London give us cause for some optimism

The European Union Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Phil Hogan, crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that the recent events in London give them a cause for optimism.

"Recent events in the UK parliament have improved the likelihood of a further Brexit extension," Hogan added. "There are still clear pathways to finding a sensible outcome to this unfortunate situation. The EU solidarity with Ireland remains absolute."

The British pound seems to be gathering strength on these comments. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 1% on the day at 1.2460.